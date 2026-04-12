Naked Chinese Man Found With Throat Wound After Falling to His Death in Bangkok

BANGKOK — A 35-year-old Chinese man was found dead after falling from a high-rise condominium in the Asok-Rama 9 area of Bangkok, with unexplained injuries to his neck that have left investigators searching for answers.

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The victim, identified as Mr. Sun Jie, was discovered naked with a laceration to his throat. Police from Din Daeng station are investigating the case, though the events leading to his death remain unclear pending a full forensic examination. Authorities were alerted at approximately 6:00 a.m. on April 11, 2026, after reports of a man falling from a height at a condominium in Makkasan, Ratchathewi district. Officers, investigators, patrol units and a forensic doctor attended the scene, where the body was found lying face-up. No identification documents were initially found on the victim.

Closed-circuit television footage reviewed by police showed Mr. Sun leaving his room on the 15th floor at 9:18 p.m. on April 9 without a shirt, heading to the swimming pool on the 45th floor and returning at 9:51 p.m. Later, at 12:09 a.m. on April 10, he left his room again without a shirt or shoes and walked toward a ventilation shaft on the 15th floor, where his trousers were later discovered.

A building technician identified as Paisan told police he heard an unusual loud noise before discovering the body below and immediately notifying authorities. Initial inspections found no signs of a struggle or the involvement of other individuals at the scene. However, the unusual nature of the injuries, particularly the neck wound, has raised questions that require further forensic analysis.

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Police are continuing to gather evidence, including additional CCTV reviews and witness statements, to determine the exact circumstances of the death. Forensic results are expected to clarify whether the injuries occurred before or during the fall. Investigators have not ruled out any possibilities at this stage and are working to establish a clear timeline and cause of death. Further updates are expected once the autopsy results are completed.

-Thailand News (TN)