‘French’ Tourists Fined for Public Sex on Phuket Beach

PHUKET — Two “French” tourists have been arrested and fined after being caught engaging in sexual activity in public at Layi Beach in Kamala, Phuket, in an incident that circulated widely on social media and led to swift police action.

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The arrests took place at 9:00 p.m. on April 10, 2026, when officers from Kamala Police Station detained the suspects at a hotel in Kathu district. The individuals were identified as Mr. Halan, aged 24, and Miss Nadia, aged 24, both French nationals. They were charged with committing an act deemed offensive to public decency by exposing their bodies or engaging in obscene behavior in a public place.

Layi Beach in #Phuket has many attractions. A French couple recently added one nobody asked for. They have since been fined 5,000 baht each and may be deported. pic.twitter.com/Yp32NLvThk — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 11, 2026

The case followed the appearance of images online showing the pair engaging in sexual activity on Layi Beach, prompting public concern and immediate police intervention. Authorities confirmed that the behavior violated Thai laws regarding public decency, which are strictly enforced in tourist areas. Police officials involved in the operation included the commander of Phuket Provincial Police and senior officers from Kamala Police Station, with the investigation and arrest led by Police Captain Wichit Hoiyeezee along with the station’s investigative team.

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Both suspects were handed over to investigators at Kamala Police Station, where they were fined the maximum penalty of 5,000 baht each. Authorities have also reported the case to immigration officials, who will consider possible visa revocation as part of further action. The incident highlights ongoing efforts by Thai authorities to maintain public order and uphold local laws, particularly in popular tourist destinations. Officials continue to stress the importance of respecting cultural norms and legal boundaries while visiting the kingdom. Immigration authorities will review the case to determine whether additional penalties, including visa cancellation, are warranted, and police have indicated that similar offenses will be dealt with firmly to deter inappropriate behavior in public spaces.

-Thailand News (TN)