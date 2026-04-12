Swiss Man, 79, Dies in Pattaya Room Fire

PATTAYA — A 79-year-old Swiss national was found dead after a fire engulfed his rental room in the Pong area of Bang Lamung early on the morning of April 11, with authorities suspecting a lit cigarette may have sparked the deadly blaze.

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Police were alerted at 6:06 a.m. to a residential fire in a row of rental rooms in Soi Huai Yai Muk, Pong subdistrict. Firefighters and rescue teams from Pong Municipality and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed to the scene to contain the blaze. Thick smoke and flames were seen coming from a single room occupied by the elderly foreign resident, who was bedridden and living alone with only occasional caregivers checking on him. Fire crews managed to bring the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes, but the room was left severely damaged.

Inside, authorities discovered the body of H. G. R. W., 79, who was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe burns. Neighbors told police they had smelled smoke before seeing flames erupt from the room. Some initially attempted to help but were forced to retreat due to the intensity of the fire before alerting emergency services.

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Preliminary suspicions point to a lit cigarette as the possible cause of the blaze, as the victim reportedly had limited mobility and was known to smoke while in bed. However, investigators from the forensic police are expected to examine the scene thoroughly to confirm the exact cause. Authorities have transferred the body for further procedures as the investigation continues, and no conclusions have been drawn at this stage.

-Thailand News (TN)