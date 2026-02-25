Massive Fire Engulfs Ammunition Storage Facility in Surin, Triggering Continuous Explosions

SURIN — A massive fire broke out at an ammunition storage facility belonging to the Border Patrol Police 21 command centre in Surin province on Tuesday night, triggering continuous explosions that sent a towering wall of flames into the sky and forced the evacuation of nearby residential areas.

The blaze erupted at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the ammunition depot complex situated on the bypass road in Muang district, approximately 50 kilometers north of the Cambodian border. The intensity of the flames initially prevented firefighters from entering the compound, as explosions rocked the facility with such force that vibrations were felt as far away as Surin Rajabhat University, located three kilometers from the scene, according to local media reports.

The site was unmanned at the time of the incident, and only one minor injury has been reported thus far. A single individual was struck in the leg by shrapnel and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Motorists have been ordered to avoid the bypass road entirely for safety reasons as the situation continues to unfold.

Governor Provides Situation Update

Surin Governor Chamroen Manphet addressed the media at 9:15 p.m., providing critical details about the escalating situation. According to the governor, rocket-propelled grenades and mortar shells stored in one warehouse were the first to explode, with the fire subsequently spreading to an adjacent warehouse where rifle ammunition was being stored.

The governor expressed concern about the facility’s configuration, noting that three warehouses containing explosive materials were situated approximately 20 meters away from the initial blaze, a distance he characterized as unsafe under the circumstances. This proximity raised fears of further escalation throughout the evening.

Firefighting teams were initially forced to maintain a distance of approximately 100 meters from the site for their own safety, limiting their ability to combat the blaze directly. The nearby flats housing border patrol police officers and their families at the Surin Bhakdi Camp were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Governor Chamroen sought to reassure the public regarding communities beyond the immediate vicinity of the camp, stating that they remained safe due to their distance from the incident and the fact that the arsenal complex is surrounded by a six-meter-high earth berm designed to contain such emergencies.

“The situation should be safe unless the fire spreads,” the governor stated. “Explosions are now happening at longer intervals and we expect the fire will not spread.” He indicated that officials would wait until Wednesday morning, when sufficient daylight would enable drone surveys of the damage, before formulating subsequent plans for a safe response to the incident.

Investigations Underway

Security officials have offered a preliminary assessment suggesting that hot weather may have caused the explosion in the warehouse where firearms and ammunition were stored. The affected facility is one of several arsenals within the larger complex, raising questions about storage protocols and safety measures at the installation.

The Royal Thai Army has mobilized resources to assist with the emergency response. The army’s 25th Infantry Division deployed an operational team along with firefighting vehicles to support other firefighters and local authorities at the scene, according to official statements.

Major General Winthai Suvari, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that

investigations are underway but emphasized that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. He cautioned the public to rely on information from official channels and to exercise considerable caution in sharing unverified news on social media platforms, as misinformation could create unnecessary panic.

The bypass road in Muang district remained closed to traffic as of 9:30 p.m., with no immediate indication of when it might reopen. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the fire gradually diminishes and the risk of further explosions recedes.

