Police Detain Intoxicated Russian Woman Found Behaving Erratically on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA — Police detained a Russian woman on the night of February 22, 2026, after she was discovered behaving erratically near Jomtien Beach, striking her head against a wall and appearing disoriented in a condition that prompted immediate intervention from municipal enforcement officers and police patrols.

Intoxicated Russian Man Arrested for Reckless Driving and Drug Use on Koh Phangan

The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Beach Road in front of the D Varee Hotel, Jomtien Soi 14, when hotel security staff alerted authorities to a foreign woman standing by the roadside displaying unusual and concerning behavior. According to the initial report received by Jomtien police, the woman appeared intoxicated and dazed, and at times was observed striking her head against a wall. When approached by security personnel, she reportedly refused to speak or provide any identifying information about herself.

Following the alert, officers coordinated with patrol units from Pattaya City Police Station to assess the situation and ensure the woman’s safety. Upon arrival at the scene, officials observed that the woman appeared confused and was unable to communicate clearly, raising concerns about her capacity to care for herself or recognize potential dangers posed by the nearby public road.

Given her condition and location near active traffic, officers made the decision to take her into custody as a protective measure, prioritizing her safety and that of passing motorists and pedestrians who might be affected by her unpredictable behavior. She was transported to Pattaya City Police Station, where authorities aimed to provide a calm environment for her to recover and ensure her overall wellbeing.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities stated that they would coordinate with relevant agencies and work to verify her identification documents as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials are also seeking to determine the underlying cause of her condition, though they have not confirmed whether the woman’s state was due to alcohol consumption, personal stress, medication, or other contributing factors.

Police said further checks are underway to establish the full facts of the case, and investigations will continue as officers liaise with appropriate agencies and review the circumstances surrounding the event. No additional details about the woman’s identity or legal status in Thailand have been released at this time.

Broader Concerns

The incident has raised questions locally about how frequently similar events occur in Pattaya, a city known for its vibrant nightlife and large international tourist population. Particular concerns have been voiced regarding foreign tourists exhibiting signs of intoxication or risky behavior in public areas, and the challenges this presents for local law enforcement and emergency services who must balance public safety with appropriate treatment of visitors.

Intoxicated Russian Injured After Alleged Attack by Bar Guards in Phuket

Pattaya authorities have not indicated whether any charges will be filed against the woman, noting that the primary objective of the intervention was to prevent harm rather than pursue legal action. The case highlights the ongoing need for coordination between hotels, security personnel, and police to address situations involving vulnerable individuals in tourist areas.

-Thailand News (TN)