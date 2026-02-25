Phuket Fishermen Rescue Tourist After He Falls from Boat Near Nai Yang Beach

PHUKET — A foreign tourist was rescued from the waters off Nai Yang Beach on February 22 after falling from his small boat, which then spun uncontrollably in circles with the engine still running, creating a potentially dangerous situation captured on video by a police officer and shared with news agencies.

The incident unfolded when the tourist, whose identity has not been released, anchored his larger yacht offshore and used the dinghy to make his way toward the beach. While the engine was still running, he accidentally lost his balance and fell into the sea, leaving the unmanned vessel to circle erratically in the water, posing a risk to both the tourist and anyone else in the vicinity.

Local fishermen who witnessed the situation from nearby waters reacted with remarkable speed and presence of mind. Observing the tourist in the water and the out-of-control dinghy spinning nearby, they maneuvered their own boat close to the circling vessel, positioning themselves strategically to enable the man to climb back aboard his dinghy and bring the engine to a stop.

Fortunately, no damage occurred to either vessel during the incident, and the tourist emerged unharmed, thanks in large part to the swift intervention of the local fishermen who responded without hesitation to the unfolding emergency.

Community Praise and Reflection

Thai social media response to the incident has been overwhelmingly positive, with many commenters commending both the fishermen for their quick thinking and heroic actions, as well as the tourist for his ability to remain calm and follow directions during the rescue operation. The collaborative spirit displayed in the moment prevented what could have escalated into a more serious tragedy.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of basic safety precautions when operating small watercraft, particularly in unfamiliar waters. While the tourist’s decision to anchor offshore and use a dinghy to reach the beach is common practice in the region, the accidental fall highlights how quickly situations can become dangerous when proper protocols are not followed.

Potential Safety Review

Looking ahead, safety measures and guidance for tourists using dinghies in the area may be subject to review by local authorities. Officials could consider issuing alerts or enhancing safety briefings for tourists renting or operating small watercraft to ensure similar incidents are avoided in the future.

The primary focus remains on prioritizing both tourist safety and environmental protection in Phuket’s busy coastal waters, where interactions between recreational boaters, commercial vessels, and swimmers require ongoing attention and management. Local authorities may use this incident as an opportunity to reinforce safe boating practices among the millions of visitors who flock to Phuket’s shores each year.

-Thailand News (TN)