Thai Election Commission Certifies 396 Constituency Seats, Paving Way for Parliamentary Formation

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday officially certified election results for 396 out of 400 constituency seats, following reports from election inspectors confirming that the polls were conducted honestly and fairly, according to MCOT News Agency.

Ombudsman Gives Election Commission Seven Days to Explain Barcode Controversy

The certification represents a significant milestone in the post-election process, moving the nation closer to convening its next parliamentary session. The EC office submitted the results for approval, with the agency clarifying that the certification of these initial 396 seats does not preclude its authority to investigate any pending or future complaints regarding election fraud or misconduct in the remaining areas.

Certified winners can now collect their official endorsement letters starting Thursday, February 26, to begin the formal registration process at the Secretariat of the House of Representatives. This administrative step allows successful candidates to assume their positions and prepare for the crucial work ahead.

The certification marks a critical step in Thailand’s transition following a period of intense political competition. Under Thai law, the EC must certify at least 95 percent of all 500 parliamentary seats—including both constituency and party-list members—within 60 days of the election to allow the first session of Parliament to convene. This session is vital for the nomination and eventual selection of the country’s next Prime Minister.

With 396 constituency seats now certified, attention turns to the remaining four constituency seats still under review, as well as the 100 party-list seats that will complete the 500-member House of Representatives. The EC continues its work to ensure the integrity of the electoral process while balancing the statutory timeline requirements essential for the smooth transition of government.

Man Throws Fermented Fish at Election Commission in Bizarre Protest

The commission’s phased approach to certification reflects the careful balance between timely governance and thorough electoral scrutiny, as Thailand moves forward with its democratic processes under established legal frameworks.

-Thailand News (TN)