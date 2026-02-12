Man Throws Fermented Fish at Election Commission in Bizarre Protest

BANGKOK — A man was detained Wednesday after hurling bags of fermented fish at the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in a symbolic protest against what he described as the agency’s “rotten” performance, according to Thai Rath.

The suspect, former tennis instructor, arrived at the EC building dressed in white tennis gear and threw multiple bags of pungent fermented fish sauce—known as pla ra—against the exterior walls. He told reporters he had spent 100 baht on the fish to represent the agency’s “stinking” management of elections.

“Irregularities such as leaping ballots in previous polls and recent transparency issues show the EC has become an organization the people can no longer rely on,” Thewa said. He specifically called for the resignation of the EC Secretary-General and argued against vote recounts, stating they waste the national budget.

Thailand’s Election Commission is facing growing scrutiny as allegations of vote-counting irregularities undermine public confidence in the electoral process. An editorial in the Bangkok Post says incidents at polling stations, disputed recount procedures and weak communication… pic.twitter.com/g8N4qEJrVZ — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 12, 2026

Security officers apprehended Thewa at the scene and transported him to Thung Song Hong Police Station for legal processing.

This marks the second time Thewa has used fermented fish to target the EC. A similar protest in July 2023 prompted the agency to tighten security measures at its headquarters.

Authorities have not announced formal charges. The incident highlights growing public frustration with the EC following the February 8 general election, which the People’s Party has challenged with demands for recounts in 10 constituencies over alleged irregularities.

