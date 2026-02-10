People’s Party Demands Recounts in 10 Constituencies Amid Allegations of Irregularities

BANGKOK — The People’s Party has formally called on the Election Commission (EC) to order a recount of votes in 10 constituencies where it suspects irregularities occurred during ballot counting following Sunday’s general election, Thai PBS reported.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page today, the party declared it “accepts poll results whether it is win or lose, but will not accept vote counting cheating.” The party listed the 10 constituencies and their respective candidates, urging the EC to verify the tallies. It also encouraged members of the public to submit any evidence of suspected electoral misconduct through the party’s official channels.

Responding to the demands, EC Deputy Secretary Pasakorn Siripakayaporn clarified that any decision to conduct a recount rests solely with the Election Commission and must comply with legal conditions. He addressed the particularly contentious case of Chon Buri’s Constituency 1, where public calls for a recount have been widespread. Pasakorn stated that the EC has assigned a deputy secretary-general to investigate the matter, with findings expected within two days. The EC will then determine whether a recount is warranted.

Thai protesters: Pride Party, People's Party, For Thailand Party, etc. Please recalculate the voting data. Please allow to vote again if there is any violation. This election is related to the future of the country. #เลือกตั้ง69อนาคตประเทศไทย #โกงเลือกตั้ง #นับใหม่ทั้งประเทศ pic.twitter.com/kVBKjYg4eK — Maggie。_ 🐰_ 。 (@loveferny9488) February 10, 2026

Pasakorn also explained the standard vote-counting procedure: counting concludes at each polling station, where results are announced locally. These results are then forwarded to the respective district office, where they are aggregated to determine constituency-level outcomes. Once totaled, all ballot sheets are transferred to larger boxes and stored at secure locations—such as police stations or district offices—for a period of two years.

He suggested that confusion over the process of transferring ballots from polling station boxes to larger storage boxes at the district office may have fueled suspicions in Chon Buri. While acknowledging that some ballot boxes arrived at the district office improperly sealed, he dismissed concerns that vote totals could have been altered during the transfer process.

The EC maintains that existing safeguards are sufficient to ensure the integrity of results, but the People’s Party’s complaints reflect lingering disputes in an election that has already seen intense political competition and legal challenges.

-Thailand News (TN)