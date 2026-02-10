Police Arrest Congolese Woman and Salon Owner in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Immigration police arrested a 22-year-old Congolese woman and a Thai salon owner on February 9, 2026, for illegally operating an African-style hair braiding business in the Ratchaprarop area of Bangkok.

The operation was conducted by Immigration Division 1 under the supervision of Pol Lt Gen Phanumart Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, and Pol Maj Gen Prasat Khemmaprasit, Commander of Immigration Division 1. Authorities acted on intelligence indicating that undocumented foreign nationals were performing work legally reserved for Thais.

Officers entered the salon and found the woman, identified only as Ms. T, braiding a foreign customer’s hair. Investigations revealed that her permission to stay in Thailand had expired and that she did not possess a valid work permit. Police emphasized that the occupation of hairdresser or beautician is restricted to Thai nationals under Thai labour law.

The Thai female owner of the salon was also arrested for allegedly employing a foreign worker without authorization and allowing her to perform prohibited work.

The operation followed a directive from the Centre for the Suppression of Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration (SPCTI), which has instructed nationwide enforcement against illegal foreign workers and transnational crime. Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy National Police Chief, recently emphasized preventing foreigners from taking jobs reserved for Thai citizens.

Pol Maj Gen Prasat Khemmaprasit stated that immigration police will maintain strict enforcement of relevant laws to protect local employment. He encouraged the public to report suspected cases of illegal foreign labour via the Immigration Bureau hotline 1178.

Both suspects have been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings under immigration and labour regulations. Authorities did not specify potential penalties but confirmed that further inspections of similar businesses are expected as part of an ongoing crackdown.

