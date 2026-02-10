Thailand News

Foreign Woman Found Dead off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Chon Buri – Police are investigating the death of an unidentified foreign woman whose body was discovered floating off Jomtien’s Dongtan Curve beach on the morning of February 9.

The body was spotted around 8 a.m. approximately 50 meters from the shoreline, beyond the designated swimming safety buoys. The victim appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old, with light blonde hair, and was wearing a blue and green floral bikini. Initial observations suggested she may have been of Russian or Eastern European origin.

Police Lieutenant Thanongsak Inphadung of Pattaya City Police Station led the response, with rescue divers recovering the body and bringing it ashore. A preliminary examination revealed no visible signs of injury, and it was estimated that she had died five to six hours before being found.

No identification documents were located on the body. Authorities noted a strong odor of alcohol, raising the possibility that intoxication may have contributed to her drowning.

The body has been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the woman’s identity, notify any relatives, and clarify the circumstances leading to her death.

