British Tourist and Thai Woman Arrested for Public Indecency on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA – A British tourist and a Thai woman were arrested in the early hours of Friday after allegedly engaging in a sexual act on Pattaya Beach, just meters away from a local police station.

Police were alerted around 4 a.m. by beachgoers who reported witnessing the incident. Officers quickly responded and detained both individuals at the scene.

The foreign man appeared heavily intoxicated and was unable to provide coherent answers during initial questioning. He also claimed his passport was missing. The Thai woman was also taken into custody.

Although both initially denied the allegations, police stated they had photographic evidence from a witness clearly showing the act taking place openly on the beach in view of passers-by.

Authorities confirmed that legal proceedings will be pursued under Thai laws concerning public indecency. The case has been formally recorded, and further investigation is underway.

