Police Arrest Nigerians and Thai Woman in Romance Scam Ring in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Thai tourist police and Provincial Police Region 2 investigators have dismantled a scam network operating out of a hotel in central Pattaya, arresting three Nigerian nationals and a Thai woman in connection with a romance scam and bank account mule operation.

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The raid took place on April 28, 2026, at a hotel in central Pattaya, where authorities had been tracking the group’s activities for some time. Officers seized 12 mobile phones and 12 bank accounts during the operation, along with other evidence linking the suspects to a wider transnational fraud network.

According to investigators, the group was involved in the purchase and use of so-called “mule accounts”—bank accounts opened by one person but used by another—to receive illicit transfers from victims of online romance scams. The scam typically involves perpetrators building fake romantic relationships with victims online, often over weeks or months, before convincing them to send money for fabricated emergencies, investments or travel expenses. Once the money is transferred, it is quickly withdrawn and funnelled through multiple accounts to obscure its origin.

The Thai suspect, identified only as a 41-year-old woman from Chon Buri, admitted to sourcing bank accounts for her Nigerian husband. She received approximately 2,000 baht per account that she provided to the network. In addition to sourcing accounts, she handled daily cash withdrawals and transfers for the group, earning an additional commission of around 10 percent. According to police, her reported earnings reached up to 30,000 baht per day—a substantial sum that reflects the scale of the operation.

The three Nigerian nationals, whose names have not been released by authorities, are believed to have coordinated the network’s activities, including communicating with victims and directing the flow of funds. Police said victims were typically deceived into transferring money into accounts controlled by the syndicate, after which funds were quickly withdrawn and routed through intermediaries before being sent to senior figures based in Nigeria. The suspects allegedly formed part of a wider romance scam network operating across Thailand and internationally, with similar groups believed to be active in multiple locations.

ScamThailand! Thai, Nigerian Suspects Arrested in Pattaya Over Romance Scam Read more:https://t.co/LwhTaW3xWe pic.twitter.com/E59HNUt4bt — John Mikerson (@mayuh2021) April 29, 2026

All suspects were taken into custody and handed over to Bang Lamung police for prosecution. They face charges under Thailand’s 2023 Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Act, including organising or facilitating the buying, selling, or lending of bank accounts and electronic payment accounts for criminal purposes. Additional charges relate to SIM card trafficking and involvement in an organised criminal association, both of which carry significant penalties under Thai law.

The arrests highlight the growing challenge of technology-driven fraud in Thailand, where romance scams and other forms of online deception have surged in recent years. The use of mule accounts, often opened by unwitting or complicit individuals, makes it difficult for authorities to trace the ultimate beneficiaries of criminal proceeds. In this case, the Thai woman’s role as a local facilitator was crucial to the network’s ability to operate, and her arrest may provide investigators with valuable intelligence about the group’s structure and methods.

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Authorities have confirmed that investigations will continue to identify additional members of the network and trace financial flows linked to the group. Police are also working to establish connections with overseas coordinators, particularly in Nigeria, and to disrupt further romance scam operations believed to be active in Thailand and abroad. For the victims of the scam, many of whom may still be unaware that they have been deceived, the arrests may offer a measure of justice. But the emotional and financial damage caused by romance scams often lingers long after the perpetrators have been caught. As police continue their work, the message is clear: behind every fake profile and every “I love you” message sent by a stranger, there may be a criminal network waiting to drain bank accounts, and Thailand is not a safe haven for them.

-Thailand News (TN)