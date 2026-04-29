Thai Airways to Raise Fuel Surcharges by Nearly 100%

BANGKOK — Thai Airways International has announced it will nearly double its fuel surcharges on international routes, citing a “fuel crisis” driven by the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, which has sent aviation fuel prices skyrocketing by two to three times compared with pre-conflict levels.

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The move, described by the airline as unavoidable, reflects the harsh reality of global fuel markets in 2026. Data indicates that oil prices have jumped from approximately 80perbarreltomorethan80perbarreltomorethan240 per barrel, with no immediate prospect of relief. Jet A-1 aviation fuel, the lifeblood of commercial aviation, has followed the same trajectory, leaving airlines around the world scrambling to adjust their cost structures.

Fuel is a major cost in airline operations, accounting for as much as 30 percent of each flight. The sharp increase in fuel prices has made it necessary for Thai Airways to revise its surcharge rates to reflect the real situation, the airline said in an announcement. For passengers, the impact is stark: fuel surcharges will increase by nearly 100 percent, meaning travellers will have to pay about twice as much as they currently do on many routes.

Examples of the new surcharges illustrate the scale of the increase. On the Bangkok–Milan and Bangkok–London routes, economy class surcharges will rise from 9,990 baht to 19,070 baht, while business class surcharges will jump from 18,680 baht to 35,750 baht. On regional routes such as Bangkok–Narita and Bangkok–Seoul, economy surcharges will increase from 5,540 baht to 10,630 baht, with business class rising from 8,120 baht to 15,530 baht.

Thai Airways to almost double fuel surcharges this weekhttps://t.co/DCoBY97VXK pic.twitter.com/XT0UqRu7Fc — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) April 29, 2026

Even shorter routes have not been spared. On the Bangkok–Yangon route, economy surcharges will rise from 1,780 baht to 3,390 baht, while business class will increase from 2,580 baht to 4,930 baht. On the Bangkok–Beijing and Bangkok–Delhi routes, economy surcharges will climb from 4,580 baht to 8,760 baht, with business class rising from 6,440 baht to 12,130 baht.

For travellers planning trips after the new rates take effect, timing is everything. Thai Airways has confirmed that the new fuel surcharge rates will apply to tickets issued from Friday, May 1, 2026, onwards. Passengers holding tickets issued by Thursday, April 30, 2026, will still receive the existing rates, even if their travel date falls after May 1. The distinction between ticket issuance date and travel date offers a narrow window for passengers to book at current rates before the May 1 deadline.

The crisis has not only affected air ticket prices. During April, Thai Airways also had to reduce the number of flights and cancel some domestic and international routes to cope with continually rising costs. The airline’s network has been trimmed, with frequencies cut on routes to Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Munich, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, among others. What remains of the schedule is now more expensive to fly.

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For passengers, the new surcharges mean that international travel from Thailand has suddenly become significantly more costly. For Thai Airways, the surcharge increase is a survival mechanism, a way to keep planes in the air when fuel costs threaten to make each flight a money-losing proposition. And for the global aviation industry, the message is clear: as long as the Middle East burns, airfares will follow suit. The new surcharges take effect Friday. Passengers who can book before then would be wise to do so. After that, the sky just got a lot more expensive.

-Thailand News (TN)