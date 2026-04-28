Tourism Minister Proposes 1,000 Baht Exit Fee for Thais Traveling Abroad

BANGKOK — Thai citizens planning international trips may soon face a new expense before boarding their flights: a 1,000 baht exit fee proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry as a way to fund domestic tourism from the pockets of those leaving the country.

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The proposal, announced by Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul and developed jointly with the Ministry of Finance, would levy the fee on Thai nationals each time they travel abroad. With approximately 10 million outbound trips made by Thais annually, the minister estimates the fee could generate about 10 billion baht per year.

That revenue would then be channelled directly into domestic tourism initiatives, offering subsidies such as a 1,000 baht support per trip for Thais vacationing within the country. In essence, the proposal would take money from those leaving and give it to those staying, creating a closed-loop funding mechanism that reduces the government’s reliance on annual budget allocations.

Minister Surasak argued that the initiative would enhance the long-term sustainability of Thailand’s tourism industry, enabling more strategic planning while insulating domestic promotion efforts from political budget battles. Rather than begging for funds each fiscal year, the ministry could count on a predictable stream of revenue tied directly to outbound travel volumes.

The proposal comes against a backdrop of global uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, threaten to slow international tourism, making domestic travel even more critical to maintaining Thailand’s vast hospitality sector. A weaker global market would leave hotels, restaurants and tour operators increasingly dependent on Thai travellers filling rooms and seats.

The tourism minister plans to impose a 1,000-baht departure levy on outbound Thai tourists to raise a fund for promoting domestic tourism. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment pic.twitter.com/QKSZ0AOuUP — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 27, 2026

Efforts are also underway to revive successful past domestic tourism schemes, such as the “We Travel Together” co-payment program, which subsidised hotel stays and flights for Thai travellers. Additional initiatives under consideration include bus travel promotions, tax incentives for domestic trips and measures to boost tourism in secondary cities that rarely see international visitors.

The exit fee proposal, however, is likely to face significant headwinds. Thai travellers, accustomed to the freedom of international travel without an additional levy, may object to the new cost. Airlines and travel agencies may worry that a 1,000 baht fee could discourage some Thais from booking overseas trips, reducing their business at a time when international arrivals are already under pressure.

The government’s argument—that the fee is a small price to pay for a more sustainable tourism model, and that the revenue will be recycled back to domestic travellers—may not satisfy those who see it as yet another tax on mobility. And for the 10 million Thais who travel abroad each year, many of whom are budget-conscious tourists visiting neighbouring countries, an extra 1,000 baht is not trivial.

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Whether the proposal will be approved by the Cabinet and ultimately implemented remains to be seen. But the message from the Tourism Ministry is unmistakable: Thailand wants Thais to travel at home, and it is willing to tax those who leave to make staying more attractive. For frequent flyers, the exit fee would be an unwelcome addition to the cost of a holiday. For the ministry, it is a creative solution to a perennial funding problem. For now, the debate is just beginning.

-Thailand News (TN)