Thailand to Launch 300 Baht Tourist Entry Fee Under New Government

BANGKOK — The incoming “Anutin 2” administration is set to fast-track the long-debated tourism entry fee, with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirming the proposal will be tabled during the government’s first Cabinet meeting, The Nation reported.

Thai tourist tax of 300 baht to be submitted for approval in January 2025

Under the refined policy, foreign tourists arriving by air will be required to pay a 300-baht (approximately $9) entry fee. Plans to impose a 150-baht fee on those entering via land and sea borders have been put on hold, with officials expressing concern that such a charge would unfairly impact cross-border commuters and day-trippers.

A Softer Name for a Sensitive Charge

In an effort to soften public perception, the minister suggested rebranding the fee, which is colloquially known in Thai as ka-yiab-phaen-din—literally “fee for stepping on the land”—with a more welcoming and visitor-friendly name. The move reflects the government’s awareness that any new charge on tourists must be carefully framed to avoid deterring visitors to a country where tourism remains a critical economic driver.

Government Restructuring on the Table

Beyond the entry fee, the Bhumjaithai Party is pushing for a significant overhaul of government ministries. The proposal calls for merging the Ministry of Tourism and Sports with the Ministry of Culture to form a new Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

“Tourism in Thailand is deeply intertwined with our traditions and culture,” Phiphat said. “Bringing these departments together will allow for a more unified and effective strategy.”

Under the restructuring plan, sports would be spun off into its own dedicated ministry, allowing for more focused oversight of athletic development and events. The changes are expected to be finalized within six months of the new government taking office.

New Leadership Roles

Reports suggest that Sabida Thaiseth is being considered to lead the newly formed Ministry of Tourism and Culture, while Surasak Phancharoenworakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ayutthaya, is expected to head the new Ministry of Sports.

Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again

The dual proposals—the entry fee and the ministry merger—signal the new administration’s intent to act swiftly on both revenue generation and structural reform, with industry stakeholders watching closely to see how the measures will shape Thailand’s tourism landscape in the years ahead.

-Thailand News (TN)