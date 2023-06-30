Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again









The Caretaker Minister of Tourism and Sports Piphat Ratchakitprakarn told Thai media, “We have agreed to postpone the 300-baht ‘land entry’ fee collection which previously was expected to take effect this month to January 1st of next year.”

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

“When arriving in Thailand tourists will have to pay a 300 baht fee for aircraft transportation and 150 baht for marine transportation. The fee will not be collected from foreigners with Border Passes, work permits and babies younger than two years old”, Mr. Piphat added.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





