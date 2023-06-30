Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again

TN June 30, 2023 0
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Caretaker Minister of Tourism and Sports Piphat Ratchakitprakarn told Thai media, “We have agreed to postpone the 300-baht ‘land entry’ fee collection which previously was expected to take effect this month to January 1st of next year.”

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

“When arriving in Thailand tourists will have to pay a 300 baht fee for aircraft transportation and 150 baht for marine transportation. The fee will not be collected from foreigners with Border Passes, work permits and babies younger than two years old”, Mr. Piphat added.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

