Fire burns temple in Phitsanulok, one monk injured

TN June 30, 2023 0
Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

Isuzu Fire Engine truck in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




PHITSANULOK: A fire broke out early Friday at Wat Khlong Rai in Bang Rakam district of this lower northern province, completely destroying the main sermon hall and ten houses for monks. A monk suffered burns on his arms and torso.

Large fire in Thonburi community in Bangkok, no injuries

Phra Khru Pairote Sunthornkit, the abbot of the temple, said the fire started around 3am in the kitchen and quickly spread, engulfing the sermon hall, an old wooden building used for religious activities, and 10 adjacent wooden houses for monks.

Chinnawat Singha
BANGKOK POST

