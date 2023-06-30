Fire burns temple in Phitsanulok, one monk injured









PHITSANULOK: A fire broke out early Friday at Wat Khlong Rai in Bang Rakam district of this lower northern province, completely destroying the main sermon hall and ten houses for monks. A monk suffered burns on his arms and torso.

Large fire in Thonburi community in Bangkok, no injuries

Phra Khru Pairote Sunthornkit, the abbot of the temple, said the fire started around 3am in the kitchen and quickly spread, engulfing the sermon hall, an old wooden building used for religious activities, and 10 adjacent wooden houses for monks.

Full story: bangkokpost.com

Chinnawat Singha

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





