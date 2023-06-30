Pheu Thai Leader Denies Rumours on House Speaker Post

Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai Logo 2021. Image: Pheu Thai Party.




BANGKOK, June 30 (TNA) – Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew has denied reports that his party conceded the House Speaker post to the Move Forward party while the MFP secretary-general confirms that the negotiation on the issue is still underway.

Move Forward Party Postpones Talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker Post

Dr.Cholnan said he was puzzled over the rumours and did not know where it came from.

It was earlier reported that a source from Pheu Thai said the party concede the House Speaker post to MFP and would take the posts of two deputies on the condition that if MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat could not secure enough votes from the parliament to become the next prime minister, Pheu Thai will take turn to lead a coalition government with the support from the MFP.

