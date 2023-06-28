Move Forward Party Postpones Talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker Post

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.




BANGKOK, June 28 (TNA) – The Move Forward party (MFP) has postponed talks with Pheu Thai after the latter insisted that Pheu Thai demanded the House Speaker post.

Pheu Thai backs Move Forward as coalition head

MFP informed members of the media at 11 p.m. on Tuesday that the planned negotiation, scheduled at 10 a.m. today was cancelled and it will update the rescheduled meeting between the two parties later.

