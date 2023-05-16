Pheu Thai backs Move Forward as coalition head

TN May 16, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

BANGKOK (NNT) – The general election saw a surprising result when the Move Forward Party edged the Pheu Thai Party to take most seats in the lower house. The Pheu Thai Party, which previously campaigned for a landslide victory, today expressed its support for the Move Forward Party to set up a coalition.

Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok

Pheu Thai Party in a press conference today congratulated the Move Forward Party for winning the most seats in the House of Representatives.

Pheu Thai’s Prime Ministerial Candidate Paethongtarn Shinawatra thanked all the voters and said this election reflected the country’s democratic transformation.

Paethongtarn said her party has no intention to contest with the Move Forward Party in forming a government.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



