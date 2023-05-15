Pita Limjaroenrat declares six-party coalition with 309 MPs

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai.




Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat announced on Monday the formation of a planned coalition government comprising five former opposition parties and one new party, with a total of 309 MPs and himself as prime minister.

Mr Pita made the announcement after the Election Commission declared the Move Forward Party the victor in Sunday’s general election with 151 MPs – 112 from constituencies and 39 from the party list.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

