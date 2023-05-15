Pita Limjaroenrat declares six-party coalition with 309 MPs









Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat announced on Monday the formation of a planned coalition government comprising five former opposition parties and one new party, with a total of 309 MPs and himself as prime minister.

Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Ready to Be Prime Minister

Mr Pita made the announcement after the Election Commission declared the Move Forward Party the victor in Sunday’s general election with 151 MPs – 112 from constituencies and 39 from the party list.

