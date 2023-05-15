Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok









Police arrested a Polish man, 25, for allegedly murdering his Ukrainian girlfriend and trying to dismember the body at a highrise condominium in Bang Kho Laem district, Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

