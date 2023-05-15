Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok

TN May 15, 2023 0
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Skyline and City View of Bangkok. Photo: Travel Coffee Book.




Police arrested a Polish man, 25, for allegedly murdering his Ukrainian girlfriend and trying to dismember the body at a highrise condominium in Bang Kho Laem district, Bangkok.

Cambodian female artist allegedly disfigured by group of Polish men in a brutal attack in Pattaya

Police arrested a Polish man, 25, for allegedly murdering his Ukrainian girlfriend and trying to dismember the body at a highrise condominium in Bang Kolaem district, Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

BMA launches shuttle to ease school traffic

TN May 14, 2023 0
Saphan Sung district in Bangkok

Ex-Pilot Arrested in Bangkok for Luring Women to Have Sex, Posting Clips Online

TN May 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Protest at Bangkok police station results in arrests, legal action against demonstrators

TN May 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok

TN May 15, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat declares six-party coalition with 309 MPs

TN May 15, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party.

Prayut Chan-o-cha may leave politics: Thanakorn

TN May 15, 2023 0
Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Ready to Be Prime Minister

TN May 15, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok.

Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

TN May 15, 2023 0