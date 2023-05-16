Toddler’s naked body found in Narathiwat









NARATHIWAT: A three-year-old girl was found dead and naked not too far from her home in Muang district on Tuesday, two days after she disappeared.

The decaying body of Norasabeena Naekama was spotted lying near a pond by a local resident who was caring for his cattle on Tuesday morning.

