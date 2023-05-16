Toddler’s naked body found in Narathiwat

TN May 16, 2023 0
Naratiwat in Thailand's Deep South

Naratiwat in Thailand's Deep South. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




NARATHIWAT: A three-year-old girl was found dead and naked not too far from her home in Muang district on Tuesday, two days after she disappeared.

Three suspected insurgents killed at Narathiwat jungle hideout

The decaying body of Norasabeena Naekama was spotted lying near a pond by a local resident who was caring for his cattle on Tuesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Waedao Harai
BANGKOK POST



