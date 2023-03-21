Three suspected insurgents killed at Narathiwat jungle hideout
Three suspected insurgents were shot dead by Thai security forces at a jungle hideout in the Si Sakhon district of the southern province of Narathiwat on Monday.
A security force patrol stumbled upon a suspected insurgent jungle hideout in Ban Ta Hong of Choeng Khiri sub-district and laid siege to it, while ordering those inside to surrender.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
