Three suspected insurgents killed at Narathiwat jungle hideout









Three suspected insurgents were shot dead by Thai security forces at a jungle hideout in the Si Sakhon district of the southern province of Narathiwat on Monday.

A security force patrol stumbled upon a suspected insurgent jungle hideout in Ban Ta Hong of Choeng Khiri sub-district and laid siege to it, while ordering those inside to surrender.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

