Police raids Indian, Thai swindlers preying on American retirees









An Indian man and three Thai women were detained for questioning during police raids on 36 premises in four provinces on Tuesday targeting phone scammers who tricked 365 elderly Americans into sending them more than 3 billion baht.

The morning raids in Chon Buri, Rayong, Samut Prakan and Roi Et provinces were led by Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol, deputy national police chief, and Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and involved police commandos, CCIB officers and officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

