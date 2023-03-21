Police raids Indian, Thai swindlers preying on American retirees

March 21, 2023 TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police pickup. Photo: Pattaya Police / Facebook.




An Indian man and three Thai women were detained for questioning during police raids on 36 premises in four provinces on Tuesday targeting phone scammers who tricked 365 elderly Americans into sending them more than 3 billion baht.

The morning raids in Chon Buri, Rayong, Samut Prakan and Roi Et provinces were led by Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol, deputy national police chief, and Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and involved police commandos, CCIB officers and officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery

March 22, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Maprao, Chumphon

Search for a missing trawler crew continues in the Gulf off Chumphon

March 22, 2023 TN
Kasikornbank the Thai Farmers' Bank in Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Phanom Residents Flock to Close Suspected Mule Accounts

March 22, 2023 TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery

March 22, 2023 TN