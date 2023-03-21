Russian Man Arrested in Koh Pha-Ngan For 993 Days of Overstaying

March 21, 2023 TN
A path in Koh Phangan

A path in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani. Photo: baloun.




A 34-year-old Russian man was arrested on Pha-Ngan Island in Surat Thani for 993 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions.

Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that recently they have arrested a Russian national, 34, (Name was withheld). He was arrested at a resort on the island.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

