Russian Man Arrested in Koh Pha-Ngan For 993 Days of Overstaying
A 34-year-old Russian man was arrested on Pha-Ngan Island in Surat Thani for 993 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions.
Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that recently they have arrested a Russian national, 34, (Name was withheld). He was arrested at a resort on the island.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
