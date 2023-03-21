Chinese Woman Abducted for 4.7 Million Baht Ransom in Pattaya

March 21, 2023 TN
Pattaya 2nd road

Pattaya 2nd road. Image: calflier001.




A Chinese woman has been abducted while getting her kid at a school in Pattaya. Her husband filed a complaint with the police, saying the suspects wanted 4.7 million baht in exchange for his wife’s freedom.

Mr. Ma Mingshan, 33, visited the Pattaya Police Station to file a report yesterday, March 20th. He said his wife, Ms. Shan Qi Qiang, 33, has been taken away by anonymous abductors while she was going to get her 3-year-old son at an international school in Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



