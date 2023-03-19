Chinese gangsters arrested in Sa Kaeo for abducting, extorting female compatriot

Three Chinese nationals – two men and a woman – have been arrested for allegedly abducting a female compatriot and extorting about 3.2 million baht from her, police said.

Police said the three were arrested on Saturday at a hotel in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province and were brought to Thong Lor police station in Bangkok for interrogation.

