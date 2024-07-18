Gigantic billboard on the highway from/to Suvarnabhumi Airport-Bangkok

Runaway horses die on a highway in Nakhon Pathom

NAKHON PATHOM: Two horses were found dead on Thursday morning after being struck by vehicles on a highway in Samphran district, just west of Bangkok. They had broken out of their stall in a nearby café, leading to two additional crashes.

A van and a car collided with the horses in the Bangkok-bound lane of Borommaratchachonnani Road at 7.30am. The van was subsequently rear-ended by two other cars. One of the cars hit the van after colliding with a horse.

