Enraged wife crashes car into Mercedes carrying husband and his mistress

In a scene straight out of a television drama, a woman driving a brand-new Toyota Fortuner chased a Mercedes Benz carrying her husband and his mistress to confront them and ended up crashing into four vehicles in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district, causing six slight injuries on Saturday afternoon.

The pile-up occurred at 4.30pm on the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Tambon Bung Yitow, causing a severe four-kilomretre-long traffic jam before the scene was cleared.

