At around 6:30pm on April 13th, Good Friend massage shop on 3rd Road was lucky enough to be visited by Pattaya police, after reports suggested they were offering some “special” services.

Armed with 3,000 baht, undercover police entered the shop posing as regular customers. The were greeted by the owner, 35 year old, who ushered them in to to choose from one of the nine lovely ladies that were available.

By Pattaya One