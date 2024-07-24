Police Officer Arrested for Alleged Extortion of Chinese Nationals on Route to Pattaya

A police officer has been arrested after allegedly extorting 700,000 baht from a group of Chinese nationals driving to Pattaya earlier last week.
On July 19th, 2024, Chonburi Provincial Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Thirachai Chamnanmor, along with the Region 2 Police and Pattaya Police managed to locate the Chinese victims, who were initially hesitant to come forward after allegedly being extorted by a group of men posing as police on a highway heading to Pattaya.
