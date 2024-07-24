Police Officer Arrested for Alleged Extortion of Chinese Nationals on Route to Pattaya

A police officer has been arrested after allegedly extorting 700,000 baht from a group of Chinese nationals driving to Pattaya earlier last week.

Chinese tourists urged to file complaint over alleged extortion in Pattaya

On July 19th, 2024, Chonburi Provincial Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Thirachai Chamnanmor, along with the Region 2 Police and Pattaya Police managed to locate the Chinese victims, who were initially hesitant to come forward after allegedly being extorted by a group of men posing as police on a highway heading to Pattaya.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

