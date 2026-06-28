Turkish Arrested at Suvarnabhumi After 12kg Cocaine Found in Food Packaging

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai customs officials have arrested a Turkish passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport after intercepting a massive shipment of cocaine concealed within food packaging. The suspect was caught with more than 12 kilograms of the illicit substance, which authorities estimate holds a street value of approximately 36 million baht.

Two Arrested After Cocaine Parcel Intercepted at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The arrest occurred on June 25, 2026, following the passenger’s arrival on a flight originating from Sao Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil. Officers from the Customs Department’s Investigation and Suppression Bureau, operating in coordination with the Airport Interdiction Task Force, targeted the traveler’s luggage for a secondary inspection. During the search, agents discovered the cocaine meticulously hidden inside coffee bags and chocolate packaging designed to mask the scent and appearance of the narcotics.

Customs Department Director-General Phantong Loykulnanta announced that the operation was executed as part of the Thai government’s urgent and ongoing policy to combat transnational drug trafficking. Following the seizure, the suspect was detained and the confiscated drugs were handed over to investigators from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for formal legal processing. Authorities are currently expanding the investigation to identify and dismantle any wider trafficking network connected to the smuggling ring, noting that international criminal syndicates continue to exploit global air travel routes to move narcotics into the Kingdom.

Under Thai law, cocaine is classified as a Category 2 narcotic. Individuals convicted of importing or exporting such substances for commercial purposes face severe penalties under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 and the Narcotics Code. The statutory punishments include up to 15 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to 1.5 million baht, or both.

12 kg of cocaine. 36 million baht. One airport mistake that could turn a “Thailand trip” into Bangkok Hilton. Thai Customs arrested a Turkish passenger at Suvarnabhumi after a flight from Brazil. Would anyone really risk decades in prison for this?#Thailand #Suvarnabhumi… pic.twitter.com/gU7e2gD2E7 — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) June 27, 2026

This high-profile interception underscores the Customs Department’s intensified efforts to fortify border security against organized crime. By leveraging advanced scanning technology, K-9 detection units, intelligence analysis, and closer cooperation with international law enforcement, authorities have significantly increased their interdiction capabilities. Between October 1, 2025, and June 25, 2026, customs officials successfully intercepted narcotics and psychotropic substances in 214 separate cases, with the total estimated street value of the seized contraband exceeding 692 million baht.

While crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, remains the most frequently seized drug in terms of case volume, quantity, and overall value, the modus operandi of smugglers is shifting. Postal and express parcel deliveries accounted for more than 76.6 percent of all drug-related detections during the nine-month period. Furthermore, officials have reported a concerning increase in attempts to smuggle newer psychotropic substances, including zopiclone and etomidate.

According to reports from The Nation, the Customs Department remains committed to expanding its investigations in every case to systematically dismantle the transnational criminal organizations orchestrating these trafficking operations. Authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities to assist in preventing narcotics from infiltrating and spreading throughout Thailand.

Australian Senior Arrested with 4.26kg of Crystal Meth at Suvarnabhumi Airport

As the investigation into the Brazilian-Thailand trafficking route continues, law enforcement agencies are working to identify the international suppliers and local distributors involved in the syndicate.

-Thailand News (TN)