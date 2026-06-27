Farmer Mauled to Death by Elephant While Collecting Dung in Krabi

KRABI, Thailand — A 49-year-old man was tragically killed after being attacked by an elephant while collecting animal dung for use as fertilizer at a palm oil plantation in the Ao Luek district of Krabi province. The fatal incident occurred on June 25, 2026, highlighting the severe risks associated with unmanaged human-elephant interactions in agricultural settings.

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The victim, identified as Somchai, a local resident of Ao Luek Tai subdistrict, was working as a farmer and general laborer. He had entered the plantation in Moo 6 to gather elephant dung to use as compost. Emergency responders, including the Sawang Krabi Ao Luek Rescue Unit and the Laem Sak municipal emergency medical team, were immediately dispatched to the scene following urgent reports of a severe animal attack.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel discovered Somchai lying unconscious with multiple severe injuries beside a 30-year-old female elephant named Pang Chao Saen. The animal, which was tethered at the plantation site, was unattended by its handler at the time of the incident. Emergency teams safely moved and restrained the elephant to secure the area before administering first aid to the victim and rushing him to Ao Luek Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

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Initial investigations by the Ao Luek Police Station indicate that the tragedy occurred because the victim approached the unattended elephant too closely. Authorities believe the animal became startled or felt threatened by the close proximity, triggering the fatal defensive attack. The elephant’s mahout was not present on the premises when the incident unfolded.

Officers have secured the plantation and initiated formal interviews with the mahout to establish the exact sequence of events and determine why the animal was left unattended. According to reports from Naewna, further inquiries are actively underway to assess the precise circumstances leading up to the attack and to evaluate whether additional safety protocols and regulatory measures are required at the plantation to prevent future human-wildlife conflicts.

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As the investigation continues, local authorities and wildlife officials are reviewing safety standards for agricultural sites that utilize or house elephants.

-Thailand News (TN)