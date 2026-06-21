Wild Elephant Kills Mushroom Forager in Buriram Sanctuary

BURIRAM, Thailand — A 58-year-old man was found dead in the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in Buriram province after being fatally attacked by a wild elephant while foraging for mushrooms in the dense forest. The tragic incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by local residents living on the fringes of protected wildlife habitats.

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The victim, identified as 58-year-old Phaitoon Samniang, was discovered on June 20, 2026, in a remote woodland area near Nong Bon village in the Lam Nang Rong subdistrict of Non Din Daeng district. The grim discovery was made by fellow villagers who were also searching for mushrooms approximately three kilometers from the village and two kilometers deep into the forest.

Officers from the Non Din Daeng Police Station and local rescue workers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying face down on a mound of earth. The body was in a significantly decomposed state, leading authorities to estimate that the man had been dead for at least three to four days prior to his discovery. A shoulder bag and a head torch were recovered near the body, confirming his purpose in the forest.

Investigating officers documented extensive elephant footprints surrounding the scene, noting that the ground in the immediate vicinity was heavily trampled. The physical evidence strongly supports the conclusion that the victim was fatally attacked by a wild elephant.

According to background information gathered by investigators, Phaitoon was a lifelong resident of Nong Bon village. He was unmarried and had no children, routinely staying overnight at a cassava field near the village. He was also well-known in the community for frequently entering the forest to collect wild produce and mushrooms, which he used for both personal sustenance and to generate additional income.

His 44-year-old sister, Uea-aree Tunhasing, informed authorities about her brother’s daily routines and his frequent foraging trips. She theorized that he likely encountered a herd of wild elephants while collecting mushrooms during the night. Investigators suspect that the elephants were startled by his sudden presence in the dark, triggering a chase that the victim was ultimately unable to escape.

The forest area where the fatal incident occurred is a known habitat for a large herd of nearly 50 wild elephants. These animals regularly forage in the vicinity, frequently bringing them into close proximity with local communities and forest foragers.

According to reports from SiamRath, authorities have thoroughly documented the circumstances surrounding the death and are continuing to examine all evidence recovered at the scene. Local officials are expected to issue renewed warnings to villagers and foragers regarding the heightened risks of entering the sanctuary, especially during nighttime hours when visibility is low and the risk of startling wildlife is significantly increased.

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As the investigation concludes, provincial authorities are reviewing safety protocols and warning systems for communities bordering the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary to prevent future human-wildlife conflicts.

-Thailand News (TN)