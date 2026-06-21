One Dead And One Injured As Concrete Balcony Collapses in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — One man was killed and another person was injured after a concrete balcony of an old building collapsed onto a busy thoroughfare in Bangkok’s historic Samphanthawong district on Saturday afternoon.

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The tragic incident occurred at approximately 4:52 p.m. when the second-floor balcony of an aging structure suddenly gave way. The heavy concrete debris crashed down onto Charoen Krung Road in the Talat Noi neighborhood, a bustling commercial area located near the famous Wat Traimit Witthayaram Worawihan temple and a Starbucks outlet on Rama IV Road.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre and the Rama 199 Radio Centre immediately coordinated a multi-agency response to the scene. Firefighters and rescue workers from the Suan Mali fire and rescue station, along with an emergency medical team from Klang Hospital, were rapidly dispatched to manage the crisis and assist the victims.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered one individual who had sustained injuries during the collapse. The victim received immediate first aid at the scene before being urgently transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

One man was killed and another person injured when the concrete balcony on an old building collapsed in Samphanthawong district of Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, emergency responders said. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/CwFOzHUsal — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 20, 2026

In addition to the injured party, authorities reported that a man had been trapped beneath the heavy rubble of the fallen balcony. Despite the rapid deployment of rescue personnel and extraction efforts, the victim could not be saved and was later confirmed dead. The Samphanthawong district office confirmed via a public update that rescue workers successfully extricated the man’s body from the debris and transferred it to a hospital for official post-mortem examination.

Rescue crews remained on site to continue clearing operations and secure the perimeter, ensuring that no further structural failures would endanger pedestrians or nearby residents. Meanwhile, district officials and building inspectors have begun assessing the damage to the compromised structure. A comprehensive investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the balcony’s sudden collapse, with authorities examining factors such as the building’s age, material degradation, and structural integrity.

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As the investigation unfolds, local authorities are expected to review the safety conditions of similar aging buildings in the densely populated district to prevent future tragedies.

-Thailand News (TN)