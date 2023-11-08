}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Overloaded Truck Causes Concrete Collapse in Bangkok's Sukhumvit Rd

Overloaded Truck Causes Concrete Collapse in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Rd

TN November 8, 2023 0
Traffic jam in Sukhumvit Road

Traffic jam in Sukhumvit Road junction with Soi 18, Watthana, Bangkok. Photo: Aimaimyi.

BANGKOK, NOV 8 (TNA) – Preliminary investigations suggest that the overloading of the soil truck was the likely cause of the collapse of a concrete slab on Sukhumvit Road, near the BTS Punnawithi Station, according to the Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.



The incident occurred when a heavy soil truck attempted to traverse the road, leading to the concrete slab caving in and impacting traffic flow on Sukhumvit Road.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Leave a Reply

