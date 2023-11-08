Overloaded Truck Causes Concrete Collapse in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Rd

BANGKOK, NOV 8 (TNA) – Preliminary investigations suggest that the overloading of the soil truck was the likely cause of the collapse of a concrete slab on Sukhumvit Road, near the BTS Punnawithi Station, according to the Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The incident occurred when a heavy soil truck attempted to traverse the road, leading to the concrete slab caving in and impacting traffic flow on Sukhumvit Road.

TNA

