Australian National Held at Bangkok Airport Over Pattaya Teen Murder

PATTAYA, Thailand — Thai authorities have arrested a 46-year-old Australian man at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he attempted to flee the country in connection with the abduction and murder of a 17-year-old Thai girl. The arrest follows the grim discovery of the teenager’s body concealed inside a suitcase abandoned beside railway tracks in Pattaya.

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The suspect, identified by Thai police as Simon Peter Carman, was detained by officers while attempting to purchase a flight ticket back to Australia. Despite what investigators describe as compelling closed-circuit television evidence linking him to the crime, Carman has denied any involvement in the killing and maintains his innocence. He currently faces a formal charge of abducting a minor under the age of 18 for indecent purposes.

The breakthrough in the case was the result of a joint investigation by the Pattaya City Police and Nong Prue Police, who meticulously traced the suspect’s movements using a network of security cameras. According to investigators, the victim, identified only as Miss T, a 17-year-old from Kalasin province, was last seen in the early hours of June 25. Footage captured at 3:34 a.m. shows the teenager and the suspect holding hands as they entered a condominium building on Jomtien Second Road, proceeding to a room on the 15th floor. Authorities note that the young woman was never recorded leaving the building alive.

The critical turning point in the investigation occurred later that evening. Surveillance footage recorded at approximately 9:34 p.m. allegedly shows Carman dragging a large black suitcase out of the condominium. He is seen loading the heavy bag onto a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle bearing license plates from Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Officers tracked his route as he rode along Sukhumvit Road, turned onto Soi Chaiyapruk 2, and proceeded along a road running parallel to the railway tracks.

The body of 17-year-old "Nong Cake" has been found after she was allegedly murdered and stuffed into a suitcase, which was then dumped in a wooded area beside a railway line. Police in Pattaya coordinated with Immigration Bureau officers to arrest an Australian man at the… https://t.co/UlbQs8hfP9 pic.twitter.com/FZ6iPRisga — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) June 27, 2026

Investigators noted that the suspect disappeared from camera coverage for more than nine minutes during this journey before returning to the condominium on the same motorcycle, notably without the suitcase. Acting on this timeline and the suspect’s movements, police searched the area and discovered a body concealed inside a black suitcase beside the railway tracks behind the Pattaya Floating Market in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province on June 27.

Following the discovery, senior officers from both the Pattaya and Nong Prue police stations coordinated an intensive manhunt that ultimately led them to Suvarnabhumi Airport, where Carman was apprehended before he could board a flight. He is currently being held for extensive questioning while forensic specialists work to gather and analyze additional physical evidence to solidify the case file for formal legal proceedings.

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As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies are working to compile a comprehensive forensic and digital evidence dossier to support the prosecution.

-Thailand News (TN)