The Min Buri Provincial Court on Thursday (July 13) approved a warrant for the arrest of a Pakistani man suspected to have killed his Thai wife in a house in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district on Wednesday.

Pol Col Pornthep Sutipanya, the Nong Chok police chief, identified the man as Mian Vagus Ahmad, 27, who was believed to have fled the country.

By Thai PBS