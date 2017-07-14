Friday, July 14, 2017
Refugee Family Sues US Government After Being Detained for 11 Hours at Border

A family of Somali-Americans, all of whom are US citizens, are suing the US government for detaining them for 11 hours after they attempted to re-enter the country following a trip to Canada. The family claim they were also subjected to unreasonable search and seizures.

The family of six’s lawsuit was filed on their behalf by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). It claims that they were on their way back to the States in 2015 when they were stopped by the border patrol. They handed the officials their US passports and their children’s birth certificates. Moments later, the border officials drew their firearms and detained the entire family.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

