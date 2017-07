Five hurt in acid attack robberies in London, police say

PanARMENIAN.Net – British police arrested a teenager on Friday, July 14 after five acid attacks in less than 90 minutes across east London left several people with facial burns, including one with horrific injuries, Reuters reports.

Two assailants on a moped pulled up alongside a 32-year-old man in the Hackney area of east London at 2125 GMT on Thursday and threw acid in his face before one of the pair made off with the victim’s moped.

In the next hour and a half, three other men across Hackney and one in the neighboring borough of Islington had corrosive substances hurled at them, police said.

After one of the robberies in Hackney, a man was left with facial injuries described by police as life-changing.

“A male in his teens has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery,” the London police service said. “He is currently in custody at an east London police station.”

