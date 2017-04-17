Suspected acid attack injures 12 in London club

PanARMENIAN.Net – Twelve people were injured when a corrosive substance was sprayed inside a packed London nightclub, police and fire services said, amid a sharp rise in acid attacks in Britain’s capital, AFP reports.

Two of the victims, both men in their twenties, are in a “serious but stable condition” and 10 others suffered “minor injuries”, police said in a statement.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman told AFP an “unknown corrosive substance” was thrown in Mangle, a club in east London, in the early hours of Monday, April 17.

It was identified as “an acidic substance” from testing, he said, adding that there were around 600 people in the club at the time.

