Massive Search Underway For 54-year-old Trekker Missing In Southern Thailand

TRANG, Thailand — A massive search and rescue operation involving more than 100 personnel is currently underway in the dense forests of southern Thailand following the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman during a mountain trek. The missing trekker, identified locally as Wanthanee, has been lost in the Khao Chet Yot area of the Banthat mountain range for four days as authorities battle severe weather conditions and difficult terrain.

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The incident occurred on the final day of a three-day, two-night expedition that began on May 30. The group, consisting of 13 tourists and a guide named Sinruesak Choosi-on, had successfully ascended from Phatthalung province and was preparing to descend toward Trang province on the morning of June 1. According to the guide, Wanthanee requested to continue the descent alone after breakfast, citing her familiarity with the trail, which she had previously navigated four or five times. The guide denied the request, but when the group prepared to depart at 9:00 a.m., Wanthanee had vanished. Authorities noted there were reportedly no conflicts within the group prior to her disappearance.

Following her disappearance, the trekking group immediately alerted local authorities. District Chief Pranet Uthairangsi established a forward command center at the Nan Sato waterfall in Village 15 of tambon Palian, Trang province. The search effort has mobilized wildlife sanctuary officials, rescue volunteers, and forest rangers, who have been divided into six dedicated teams operating around the clock. While one team has already concluded its sweep without finding any traces of the missing woman, the remaining five teams continue to comb the rugged jungle environment.

TRANG – A 54-year-old trekker has been missing in the forest for four days in the Khao Chet Yot area of the Banthat mountain range, with more than 100 rangers continuing search operations amid heavy rain and poor signal conditions on Thursday. Listen to or read full story in 1st… pic.twitter.com/fVnsLzUTFY — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 4, 2026

The rescue mission has been severely hampered by continuous and heavy rainfall, which has washed away potential footprints and made the dense forest treacherous for the search teams. Compounding the difficulties, mobile phone signals in the remote mountainous area are highly intermittent, complicating communication between the search parties and the command center. Officials noted that Wanthanee was carrying a pink backpack containing a gas camp stove and ready-to-eat food, raising hopes that she has the means to sustain herself while awaiting rescue.

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Chob Rongdet, head of Forest Protection Centre 5, indicated that the current strategy involves waiting for the deployed teams to complete their initial sweeps. If the searches prove unsuccessful, officials will reassess and adjust their tactical approach. The tourist group had obtained all necessary permissions from forestry officials prior to their expedition, having covered approximately 16 kilometers on the first day before camping at Khao Chet Yot. Authorities remain committed to the operation as the critical search continues through the challenging southern landscape.

-Thailand News (TN)