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Polish Tourist Reported Missing in Pattaya After Alleged Theft

PATTAYA — A 42-year-old Polish tourist from Gdansk has been reported missing after losing contact with his family and failing to depart Thailand as scheduled, prompting an urgent search involving local and international authorities.

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According to reports from a Polish news page, the man traveled to Thailand but subsequently vanished under unclear circumstances. Authorities have confirmed there is no record of him leaving the country, deepening concern among relatives and officials .

Witness Account

Information from a witness in Pattaya indicates that two to three days before March 29, the tourist allegedly had his valuables stolen, leaving him in a difficult situation. On that same day, he reportedly sought help from staff at a massage shop inside a condominium in Pattaya.

The man asked for money to reach the airport and presented evidence in the form of a bus ticket from Jomtien to the airport. After that interaction, all contact was lost, and his location has not been identified since . The lack of communication and absence of travel records have raised serious concerns over his safety.

Police Investigation

A person close to the tourist later reported the matter to Pattaya Tourist Police after returning to Thailand from abroad. Officers have since coordinated with airport authorities to verify travel data. Their checks confirmed that the man has not exited Thailand, leaving his whereabouts unknown .

Officials are now working urgently to locate the missing tourist, coordinating with relevant agencies and international channels. The case has triggered appeals for information from the public, particularly those in Pattaya, Jomtien and airport areas who may have seen someone matching his description .

Public Appeal

Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist with the investigation. Efforts to trace the man remain ongoing as officials continue to expand the search and gather leads .

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For the family waiting for news in Poland, the lack of contact and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tourist’s disappearance have turned a holiday into an agonizing wait for answers.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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