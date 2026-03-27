Murder Not Ruled Out in British Tourist Joshua Kershaw’s Death in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Police have not ruled out murder in the death of British tourist Joshua Kershaw, a 21-year-old landscaper from Grimsby who was found dead at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit 7/1 alley on January 13, just hours after arriving in Thailand for what was meant to be a week-long holiday.

Body of Missing British Tourist Joshua Kershaw Found in Thailand Hotel

Investigators say the case remains open pending final official autopsy results and further evidence, despite growing pressure from the victim’s family for answers.

Investigation Ongoing

Lieutenant Colonel Pairat Khamlee, Deputy Superintendent of Lumpini Police Station, said: “Police have not yet received the official autopsy results from the hospital and are still following up. From the beginning, we have not ruled out any possibilities, whether it is murder, a drug overdose, or anything else.”

The case has drawn heightened scrutiny as inconsistencies in initial police handling have emerged, with the family alleging that the first officer at the scene did not inform the British Embassy and initially treated the case as a routine drug-related death. Authorities have not confirmed those claims but say the investigation remains under review.

Final Hours

Kershaw had traveled to Bangkok and went directly to his hotel before heading out to nearby bars, where he was seen drinking with a black woman described by witnesses as an African sex worker. Police said the woman was observed on CCTV sitting and drinking with him and has since been identified and questioned.

At approximately 2:20am, Kershaw collapsed on the floor of a venue while the woman stood nearby. Witnesses stated she did not attempt to intervene, and police say statements so far do not suggest she administered substances or was involved in any altercation.

He was taken to hospital but discharged himself roughly an hour later. He later returned to the same street for more drinks before going back to his hotel at around 5:30am, where he was found dead in his room the following afternoon by a maid. Police confirmed they have interviewed multiple witnesses, including hotel staff and bar employees, and have reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

We are urgently trying to identify and speak with a woman who was with Joshua Kershaw at the time he sadly passed away in Thailand. We have a photo of her, but we don’t know her name. If you recognise yourself in this or know who she is, please get in touch as soon as possible.… pic.twitter.com/KNUwotEUGr — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) March 27, 2026

Family’s Fight for Answers

Kershaw’s family have said the case is now being treated as “murder/manslaughter,” citing preliminary toxicology findings of “a combination of seven different substances in his system at extremely high levels.” In a statement, his mother Jenny said: “Our family is devastated and searching for answers. We believe Joshua deserves a full and proper investigation. No family should have to fight this hard just to understand how their loved one died.”

The 21-year-old landscaper, originally from Grimsby, had been in Thailand only hours before his death. His body was repatriated last month, and a service was held at Wakefield Crematorium.

Awaiting Official Results

Officials say final conclusions will depend on the official autopsy and toxicology reports, which police are still awaiting from the hospital. The family continues to seek answers while awaiting confirmation from a UK coroner.

British Tourist Reported Missing in Thailand, Did Not Board Return Flight

The case has raised broader concerns about the safety of tourists in Bangkok’s nightlife districts and the handling of investigations involving foreign nationals, with Kershaw’s family urging authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

-Thailand News (TN)