Chinese Suspect In C4 Explosives Case Collapses In Pattaya Prison

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A 31-year-old Chinese national accused of possessing C4 explosives and an arsenal of military-grade weapons was rushed to hospital late Sunday evening after collapsing with severe convulsions during his first day in custody at Pattaya Remand Prison, according to prison authorities and police officials.

Chinese Man Held Over Possible Pattaya Terror Plot After Weapons Cache Found

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, 2026, at the Nong Pla Lai facility in Bang Lamung district, when the suspect, identified as Mingchen Sun, began experiencing violent seizures while undergoing the standard intake screening process. Prison medical staff immediately initiated emergency protocols and arranged for his transfer to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for urgent treatment.

Police officers from Bang Lamung Police Station deployed more than ten personnel to secure the hospital perimeter and maintain tight surveillance around the emergency ward where the suspect was being treated. Authorities indicated that Sun had reportedly refused food for three consecutive days following his arrest and had entered a fourth day consuming only water, a factor believed to have contributed to his physical deterioration.

“Based on preliminary medical assessment, the combination of severe physical exhaustion, prolonged fasting, and intense psychological stress likely triggered this medical emergency,” said a spokesperson for the Chon Buri Provincial Police. “Our priority now is ensuring the suspect receives appropriate care while maintaining appropriate security measures.”

Medical staff at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital administered intravenous fluids and anti-anxiety medication to stabilize Sun’s condition. He was placed under continuous observation for at least 24 hours while doctors monitored his neurological status and overall recovery. Hospital officials cautioned that if his condition failed to improve, transfer to Chon Buri Hospital—a larger regional medical center with specialized capabilities—might become necessary.

The suspect’s arrest stems from a high-profile case involving the seizure of C4 plastic explosives and a significant cache of war weapons, materials that have raised serious concerns about potential security implications. The investigation, which remains active and under judicial secrecy, has attracted national attention due to the nature of the confiscated items and questions regarding their intended use and distribution networks.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wasurat Chaitheerapat, Deputy Commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police, traveled to the hospital to oversee security arrangements and issue operational instructions to officers from Bang Lamung Police Station. Authorities have ordered rotating security teams to maintain continuous monitoring of the suspect throughout his hospitalization, with explicit instructions to remain alert for any unexpected developments.

“If the suspect requires transfer to a higher-level medical facility, provincial police special operations units, including commando teams, will be assigned to provide enhanced security and supervision,” Lt. Col. Wasurat stated. “We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure both the safety of medical personnel and the integrity of the judicial process.”

The case against Sun involves charges under Thailand’s strict weapons and explosives laws, which carry severe penalties for unauthorized possession, transportation, or use of military-grade materials. Investigators are continuing to examine all possible connections between the suspect, the seized items, and any broader criminal networks that may be involved.

“We are pursuing every lead with diligence and discretion,” a police spokesperson emphasized. “This is a complex investigation with significant public safety implications, and we ask the public to rely on official information rather than speculation.”

The incident has also prompted review of prison intake procedures for detainees who may be experiencing physical or psychological distress. Corrections officials noted that all new arrivals undergo health screening, but that individuals who have engaged in hunger strikes or extreme stress behaviors may require additional medical monitoring during the initial custody period.

For the local community in Pattaya and Bang Lamung, the case has reinforced awareness of the importance of robust law enforcement and interagency coordination in addressing potential security threats. “Our residents expect authorities to take these matters seriously,” said a local community leader who requested anonymity. “We support thorough investigations and appropriate security measures while ensuring that due process is respected.”

Human rights advocates have reminded authorities that all detainees, regardless of the charges they face, are entitled to humane treatment and access to medical care. “Health and safety must remain priorities even in high-security cases,” noted a representative from a Thailand-based legal aid organization. “Proper medical attention and fair judicial procedures benefit everyone.”

As Sun continues to receive treatment under police supervision, investigators are advancing their examination of the explosives and weapons seized in connection with his arrest. Forensic analysis, intelligence gathering, and international cooperation may all play roles in determining the full scope of the case.

Chinese National Dies After Assault Inside Unlicensed Pattaya Host Club

Further updates regarding the suspect’s medical condition, security arrangements, and progress in the explosives investigation are expected as authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)