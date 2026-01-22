Body of Missing British Tourist Joshua Kershaw Found in Thailand Hotel

PATTAYA – The body of 21-year-old British tourist Joshua Kershaw was discovered in a hotel room in Thailand on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, days after he was reported missing. Hotel maids found him in the afternoon and alerted police, who attempted resuscitation before his body was taken from the scene.

British Tourist Reported Missing in Thailand, Did Not Board Return Flight

Kershaw had arrived in Thailand earlier this month and was last heard from on January 12, when he called his mother from the Walking Street area of Pattaya around 10:30 p.m. He was scheduled to fly home from Bangkok on January 19 but did not board his flight, prompting his family to file a missing person report.

Here’s the latest article published by Khaosod on Joshua Kershaw.https://t.co/6BgKjUa2lo — Edward A. Leon | Life in Bangkok (@ealeonau) January 23, 2026

Pattaya City Police had classified him as high-risk and launched a search, while his family started a GoFundMe campaign to assist in locating him. In a heartfelt Facebook post, his mother confirmed the tragic outcome: “As much as my heart is breaking right now. We have now located Josh. But unfortunately he was not alive. We are now trying to get his body back to the UK.”

Authorities have not released details regarding the cause of death, which remains under investigation. The family has stated the cause is currently unknown.

Missing Divers Rescued After Search Off Phuket Coast

The British Embassy is assisting with repatriation arrangements as the family begins the process of bringing Joshua home.

The GoFundMe to help his family is located here: https://gofund.me/094547df2

-Thailand News (TN)