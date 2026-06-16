Foreign Man Armed With Metal Bar And Thai Man With Sword Clash In Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand — A violent confrontation between a foreign national and a Thai man in Phuket’s Chalong area has prompted a police investigation after video footage of the incident went viral on social media. The clash, which involved a metal bar and a sword, occurred in Soi Ta-iad and has sparked widespread online debate regarding tourist conduct and public safety.

Thai Woman and Foreign Tourist Brawl in Phuket as Viral Video Draws Criticism

The altercation reportedly began when 50-year-old Muay Thai instructor Waikun, who was waiting for his sister, encountered two foreign tourists on motorcycles. According to reports, Waikun approached the riders to warn them about their road usage, believing they were occupying too much of the roadway. This initial interaction quickly escalated into a verbal dispute.

Witnesses and reports indicate that during the confrontation, a large foreign man allegedly punched Waikun multiple times in the face and left eye, causing significant injuries. Following the assault, Waikun reportedly retreated to his home to retrieve a sword, stating he feared further attacks and sought the weapon for self-defense purposes. He maintained that he had no intention of initiating an attack with the weapon.

The situation intensified when the foreign man allegedly returned to the scene on a motorcycle, this time armed with a long metal pipe. During the ensuing confrontation, the tip of the sword carried by Waikun reportedly struck the foreign man’s arm, inflicting a deep laceration. Video footage shared by the Facebook page Phuket Times captured portions of the violent exchange, showing the foreign man allegedly threatening other Thai individuals with the metal bar before being pursued by the sword-wielding Thai man.

The viral footage generated extensive discussion across social media platforms, with many users calling for authorities to establish the complete sequence of events and determine whether criminal offenses had been committed. Numerous comments criticized what observers described as disrespectful behavior by visitors toward local residents and community spaces.

Whatch the video here: https://x.com/ChromeCrumpet/status/2066464314953777401

Following the incident, Waikun was diagnosed with a fractured eye socket, blurred vision, and persistent pain around his left eye and jaw. He subsequently filed a formal police report and provided investigators with video evidence recorded by witnesses to the altercation.

Police officers intervened to halt the confrontation and transported both men to the hospital for medical treatment. Law enforcement officials seized the weapons involved in the incident and have continued gathering evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.

According to reports from the Daily News, authorities have not yet released details regarding the foreign man’s identity, and it remains unclear whether any counter-complaint has been filed. Police are currently examining witness statements and video footage to reconstruct the timeline of events and determine whether further legal action will be pursued against either party.

The incident has highlighted ongoing tensions regarding tourist behavior and public safety in Phuket, a major international tourist destination. Local authorities continue to emphasize the importance of respecting Thai laws and maintaining public order, while also ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors.

Two Tourists Brawl in Patong Over a Woman, One Hospitalised

As the investigation continues, police are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the clash and determine appropriate legal measures.

-Thailand News (TN)