Two Tourists Brawl in Patong Over a Woman, One Hospitalised

PHUKET — A late-night dispute over a woman escalated into a violent brawl between two foreign tourists near Patong’s notorious entertainment district in the early hours of Thursday, leaving one man hospitalised and the other on the run from authorities.

Foreign Tourists Brawl on Phuket’s Bangla Road

The altercation erupted at approximately 2:40am on Thaweewong Road, having spilled over from an argument that began inside Soi Bangla, Patong’s famed nightlife hub. Witnesses told police the two men, believed to be friends, became embroiled in a heated dispute over a woman before physical violence erupted in the street.

A video shared on Facebook by Apichat Phanchalad captured the dramatic incident, showing the two men engaged in a violent confrontation before one collapsed and lay motionless on the pavement. Bystanders’ attempts to intervene and break up the fight proved unsuccessful, forcing police and rescue workers to step in and provide emergency assistance.

The man who collapsed was later identified as an Australian tourist. The other individual fled the scene before authorities arrived, leaving his injured companion behind. Police have not yet released the names of either individual involved in the incident.

Official Response

Pol. Col. Korakrit Khankhrea of Patong Police confirmed that the conflict stemmed from a dispute between the two friends. “The altercation began as an argument inside Soi Bangla before moving onto Thaweewong Road, where it escalated into physical violence,” he stated.

The injured Australian received immediate first aid from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation before being transported to Patong Hospital for further medical treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed by medical staff.

Authorities have advised the injured tourist to lodge a formal complaint with police to initiate legal proceedings against the fleeing assailant. Police have indicated they may begin a search for the other tourist involved in the fight, with the investigation ongoing.

Foreign tourists brawl in Patong over dispute involving woman PHUKET — 19 March 2026, Two foreign tourists believed to be friends were involved in a late-night brawl near the entrance of Soi Bangla in Patong, allegedly over a dispute involving a woman, police said. The incident… pic.twitter.com/rSSWOfooHo — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 19, 2026

Tourism Safety Concerns

The incident has reignited concerns about tourist behaviour and safety in Patong’s entertainment districts, which attract millions of visitors annually. Soi Bangla, in particular, is known for its dense concentration of bars, clubs and nightlife venues, where alcohol-fueled disputes occasionally escalate into violence.

Local business owners expressed frustration over the incident, noting that such altercations damage Patong’s reputation as a family-friendly destination. “These isolated incidents give the area a bad name,” one shopkeeper commented. “Most tourists come here to enjoy themselves peacefully, but a few individuals ruin it for everyone.”

The Patong Police have increased patrols in the area during late-night hours in response to the incident, though officers acknowledge that preventing spontaneous violence between intoxicated individuals remains challenging.

Investigation Continues

Authorities are reviewing security camera footage from businesses along Thaweewong Road and Soi Bangla to identify the fleeing tourist and piece together the sequence of events leading to the brawl. Police have urged any witnesses to come forward with information.

The injured Australian has been encouraged to cooperate fully with investigators to ensure that appropriate legal action can be taken against the other individual involved. Depending on the severity of injuries sustained, charges could range from assault causing bodily harm to more serious offences.

American Tourist Knocked Out in Violent Pattaya Brawl

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly holiday celebrations can turn to tragedy when alcohol and heated emotions combine, with consequences that extend far beyond the immediate participants.

-Thailand News (TN)